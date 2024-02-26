Anti-Polio Campaign begins in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, Feb 26 (APP):A five-day polio-eradication campaign kicked off in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, aiming to vaccinate over 7.10 lakh children under the age of five with polio drops and vitamin A supplements.

According to the AJK State Health Services Department, the campaign would cover all 10 districts of the liberated territory, with a special focus on the high-risk areas and the hard-to-reach populations.

The department has deployed over 5000 workers, including 3859 mobile teams, 432 fixed centers, and 156 transit points, to administer the polio drops and vitamin A supplements to the eligible children.

The campaign is being carried out in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners under the supervision of the State Polio Eradication Committee and the district health authorities.

A central polio control room has been set up in Muzaffarabad the capital of AJK, to monitor the progress and address any issues or complaints.

The department has also appealed to the parents and community leaders to cooperate with the vaccinators and ensure that every child under five receives the life-saving drops.