Anti encroachment operation, five shops sealed

SARGODHA, Oct 14 (APP):The district administration intensified its anti-encroachment campaign, sealing five more illegally constructed shops on Farid Road and relocating goods of the violators to the Model Town dumping site.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Municipal Officer Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch following directives from higher authorities to clear public spaces of unauthorized constructions.
According to an official spokesperson, the sealed shops were built without permission and are part of a broader initiative to reclaim government land.
