Anti-encroachment operation conducted on Indus highway, Jamshoro phatak area

HYDERABAD, Dec 01 (APP): The district administration carried out an anti-encroachment operation in the Jamshoro phatak area and along the Sehwan Indus Highway under the directives of the deputy commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday.

The road was cleared by demolishing illegal transport stands, structures, stalls and cabins, while the area was completely cleared to improve traffic flow on both sides of the road under the supervision of ADC-II Dr. Adnan Munir Tunio and Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar.

Talking to the media, the ADC-II Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio said that strict action was being taken against illegal encroachments and that such operations would continue regularly. He said that unauthorized constructions not only obstruct traffic flow but also cause difficulties for commuters and traders. Facilitating the public, he added, remained the administration’s top priority.

Dr. Tunio further stated that no illegal encroachment would be tolerated and action would be taken strictly in accordance with the law. Mukhtiarkar Kotri, Assistant Mukhtiarkar and officials of anti-encroachment cell, town and municipal staff and officials of police, revenue and other relevant departments were also present during the operation.