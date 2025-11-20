Anti-encroachment operation carried out in Qasimabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 20 (APP):In a bid to maintain law and order, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal, led a late-night anti-encroachment operation in Taluka Qasimabad.

The operation aimed to remove unauthorized encroachments and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

The AC Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal, supervised the operation, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to upholding the law and maintaining public spaces.

The operation is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to keep the area clean and organized.