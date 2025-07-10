Anti-encroachment operation carried out in Murree

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 10 (APP): An anti-encroachment operation was conducted on Cart Road Murree under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmed.

During the operation, an illegal bus stand and five shops built on one kanal land of the Municipal Corporation were removed, a DPR news release said.

Earlier, illegal cabins were removed in Lower Topa Chowk during the anti-encroachment operation.

These constructions were illegal and built in violation of the rules and regulations,” the news release said.

Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmed on the occasion said the Murree District Administration was determined to recover government land and ensure the rule of law.

“No one will be allowed to carry out illegal constructions on state land,” he added.