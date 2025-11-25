Anti-encroachment drive continues to restore city’s original beauty

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):A major anti-encroachment drive is underway across the provincial capital, restoring the city’s original beauty, resulting in removal of another 1373 encroachments during last 72 hours.

In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration also removed 49,500 banners in its on going grand operation led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza.

Joint teams of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, PHA and district administration participated in the crackdown, while Assistant Commissioners supervised operations in markets and along major roads.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza has directed to continue action without interruption or discrimination and immediately clear areas around historical buildings and bazaars.

He also directed to ensure footpaths and public passages are fully restored for citizens besides removing illegal parking spots, sheds and generators.