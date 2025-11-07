Saturday, November 8, 2025
Anti-encroachment drive continues in DIKhan on DC’s directives

Dera Ismail Khan, Nov 07 (APP): On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sayed Arsalan led an ongoing anti-encroachment operation with the support of the TMO, Tehsildar and relevant revenue staff to streamline traffic flow and restore public passageways to their original condition.
During the operation, several temporary encroachments were removed from Circular Road and Sadar Bazaar. Three police check posts established at Imamia Gate, Nizam Gate and Kalma Chowk were also dismantled as part of the initiative.
Similarly, on Grid Road, portions of three shops and a school that had encroached upon the road’s right of way were cleared.
Officials said the drive aims to ensure public convenience, improve the traffic system and promote better civic management across the city.
