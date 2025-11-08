Anti-encroachment drive clears major routes in Dera Ismail Khan

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan, Nov 08 (APP): On the directives of the provincial government and the District Administration, a coordinated anti-encroachment operation was carried out in Dera Ismail Khan to clear illegal structures and restore public passageways on key city routes.

The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Syed Arsalan, while TMO Muhammad Hanif, TOR Muhammad Aqeel Ahmed, and Encroachment Incharge Fahad Khan Sadozai led their respective teams during the clearance activity.

The municipal staff demolished illegal shops and removed encroachments along Grid Road and Sadar Bazaar, reopening the corridors for smooth pedestrian and traffic flow.

Officials confirmed that, with the approval of the District Police Officer, three abandoned police check-post, which were no longer in departmental use also removed during the drive.

Acting further on public complaints, TMO Muhammad Hanif directed Encroachment unit to clear unauthorized speed breakers and other impediments in Shahjahan Town and Thoya Syal, ensuring safe and unobstructed movement for local residents.

The public expressed appreciation for the timely action, terming it a significant step toward improving urban mobility and restoring government land to its original status.