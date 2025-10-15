Anti-dengue teams of Cantonment Board Hyderabad conducts door to door survey

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Anti-dengue campaign is going on in full swing by Cantonment Board Hyderabad.

Anti-dengue survey and spray are going door to door and conducting survey.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, teams were spraying anti-dengue and eliminating the sources of mosquito breeding.

Spraying is being done at heart-stopping places on a daily basis.

A survey is being conducted, in addition to this, daily fumigation is being done in the cantonment area.

On this occasion, Councilors Faqir Muhammad, Rehman Pathan and Abid Soldier said that this is the first time that the staff of the Cantonment Board is participating fully in this campaign with great effort and dedication.

There is no other opinion that the credit for this successful anti-dengue campaign goes to Mushtaq Ahmed Chachar Sahib, who is taking a personal interest in it and is working to eradicate dengue.

The residents of Hyderabad Cantt appreciated this kind initiative of the CEO with gratitude.