Anti-dengue surveillance geared up

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf on Wednesday visited Union Council UC-128, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. He checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Baber visited UC-12 and 13 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements and assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and instructed the area in-charges to complete their task in accordance with the micro plan. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

AC Cantt Nabeel Memon inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-61 and reviewed the dengue case response. She visited the houses and inquired about dengue teams’ feedback from the residents. All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process. Dengue larvae were eliminated at 321 points during the last 24 hours, while 3,687 points were cleared during current year.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider appealed to citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rainwater stand anywhere, she added.