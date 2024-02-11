Election day banner

ANP's delegation visits MQM-P's office to congratulate election winners
HYDERABAD, Feb 11 (APP):A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited the Hyderabad chapter office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here on Sunday to congratulate the party on winning 5 out of 9 seats in Hyderabad.
The delegation, led by ANP’s provincial Vice President Mohammad Hashim Khan, expressed hope that MQM-P’s elected legislators would serve the people without discrimination.
The party’s elected candidate on NA-219 Abdul Aleem Khanzada said MQM-P was thankful to the people of Hyderabad who reposed trust on them one more time.
The winning candidate from PS-62 Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani emphasized the need to bury the politics of hatred so that the people and the country could move ahead towards progress and development.
The MQM-P’s elected candidates welcomed the ANP’s delegation at their party office and extended their assurance about serving the city’s people alike.

