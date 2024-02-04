ANP, QWP announces seat adjustment in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, Feb 04 (APP): Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watam Party (QWP) on Sunday announced seat adjustment in Charsadda for general elections 2024.

The formal announcement of seat adjustment was made in a joint press conference by ANP’s Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan and Aftab Ahmad Sherpao chief of QWP.

The seat adjustment between the two parties took place in Charsadda’s two national constituencies, NA-24 and NA-25.

In NA-24, ANP’s candidate Irfan Alam withdrew in favor of QWP’s candidate Aftab Sherpao while in NA-25, QWP’s candidate Qaisar Jamal withdrew in favor of ANP’s candidate Aimal Wali Khan.

The press conference saw the presence of other responsible figures, including candidates from both parties who withdrew in support of the designated candidates.