Another drug peddler killed in police encounter

BOUREWALA, Dec 18 (APP):Another alleged drug peddler was killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near Galla Godown within the limits of Model Town Police Station, officials said.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the deceased opened fire on police officials after suddenly spotting them. Police retaliated, resulting in his death on the spot. The spokesman claimed the firing was initiated by the suspect, though it’s not underlined whereabouts of the reported appearance of the alleged accomplice who killed and managed to flee the scene after the shoot.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Yamin, a resident of Muhammad Nagar, Burewala. The body was shifted to THQ Hospital for legal formalities, while police launched a search operation to arrest the accomplice what it was claimed.

Following the incident, DPO Vehari Tasawar Iqbal said action against criminal mafias would be further intensified. He added that the protection of lives and property of citizens would be ensured at all costs.