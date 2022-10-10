Another 71,130 IDPs return to homes from relief camps: Sindh Info Minister

KARACHI, Oct 10 (APP):Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, said that another 71,130 people displaced due to flood had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 48 hours as flood water had lowered down in certain areas.

The minister in a statement issued here said that so far there were 273,667 IDPs including 81126 children and 62399 women staying at relief camps who were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

He informed that government’s relief activities were continue in flood affected areas and ration bags had been provided to 28675 more families in Badin, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Larkana, Khairpur Mirs, Naushehro Feroze and Dadu districts during previous 24 hours. 1800 more tents, 5 heavy dewatering pumps and other equipment had also been distributed in affected areas, he added.

In total 1,495,773 ration bags, 599,918 tents, 535,215 plastic tarpaulins, 3,140,036 mosquito nets, 800,323 litres of mineral water and other supplies have been provided to the flood affected population across the province, the minister said.

Sharjeel Memon informed that due to recent heavy rains and floods 770 precious lives had been lost, 8422 people got injured while 436,409 cattle had been killed.



Regarding the flow of water in the Indus River he informed that water flow at Guddu and Sukkur barrages had already been normal while water inflow at Kotri Barrage was 86,200 cusecs and discharge in downstream was recorded at 57,500 cusecs.