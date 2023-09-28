Another 139 dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP):Dengue fever cases are increasing relentlessly as 139 cases were reported in various districts of Punjab over the past 24 hours.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,053 confirmed dengue cases were registered across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

The provincial capital takes lead with a distressing 1,641 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 1,035, Multan with 503, Faisalabad with 190, and Gujranwala with 163 cases. As many as 54 cases were reported from Lahore, 45 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Multan, 3 in Faisalabad, 6 in Gujranwala, and 3 cases were reported in Sheikhupura during the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, Kasur, Gujrat, Narowal, Sahiwal, and Vehari each reported 2 new dengue cases during the same period. Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Rajanpur, and Bhakkar each

reported 1 new case.

As of now, 149 dengue patients are under treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 55 of them

located in hospitals within the Lahore district.

Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, appealed to the citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings

as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called upon them to cooperate with health department teams in their relentless efforts to combat this outbreak.

For dengue treatment, information, or complaints, concerned citizens can reach out to the health department’s

free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures remain paramount in containing the alarming spread

of dengue in Punjab.