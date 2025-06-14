ANF steps up crackdown on drug trafficking, seizes nearly 300 Kg of Narcotics

RAWALPINDI, Jun 14 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has intensified its fight against drug trafficking across the country, carrying out four successful operations that led to the arrest of five drug dealers and the recovery of nearly 299 kilograms of narcotics.

According to officials, the seized drugs valued at over Rs. 393.2 million in the local market.

In Islamabad, ANF intercepted a vehicle near Chungi No. 26 and seized 48 kilograms of drugs. Two individuals were taken into custody.

In Hyderabad, ANF recovered 100 grams of methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ice’) from a motorcyclist near Latifabad.

In another major operation in Quetta, the force seized a huge cache of 227 kilograms of heroin from Hazarganji.

The drugs were reportedly hidden for smuggling purposes.

In an inter-provincial crackdown near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 24 kilograms of drugs from a vehicle. Two suspects were arrested.

All cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

The ANF reaffirmed its commitment to uprooting the drug trade and protecting future generations from the menace of narcotics.