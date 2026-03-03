ANF seizes over 520 kg drugs in nationwide crackdown

RAWALPINDI, Mar 03 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested six suspects and seized more than 520 kilograms of narcotics worth an estimated 27.9 million rupees in seven operations conducted around educational institutions and in several cities, an ANF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In operations targeting drug peddling near schools and universities, authorities recovered 3.6 kg of hashish from a suspect near Rehmaniya Phatak in Gujrat district and 300 grams of hashish from another accused near a university on Hattar Road in Haripur.

According to the spokesperson, the arrested individuals confessed during preliminary interrogation to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

In separate operations, officials intercepted a container at Karachi Port bound for Saudi Arabia and seized 347,500 Tramadol tablets weighing 240 kg along with 49,800 Nexus tablets weighing 18.15 kg.

At an Islamabad courier office, 7.01 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, concealed in cushion covers, was recovered from a parcel destined for New Zealand.

Further seizures included 107.4 kg of hashish recovered from a vehicle near Jabal Noor Bus Terminal in Quetta, leading to one arrest; 60 kg of hashish from a vehicle near Lak Pass in Mastung, where two suspects were detained; and 84 kg of hashish from a vehicle intercepted near Ravi Toll Plaza in Lahore, resulting in another arrest.

Cases have been registered under the Narcotics Control Act 1997, and investigations are underway, the spokesperson added.