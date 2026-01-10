ANF seizes 63.18 kg of drugs worth over Rs17.4m in nationwide raids

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 10 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out a crackdown against drug smuggling around educational institutions and in various cities across the country, arresting five suspects during six operations and recovering 63.18 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs17.4 million, an ANF spokesman said on Saturday.

In an operation near the Industrial Area, Lahore, the ANF recovered 2.4 kg of hashish and 660 ecstasy tablets weighing 325 grams from an accused, who confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In other operations, 36 kg of opium was recovered from a vehicle near Hayatabad Toll Plaza, Peshawar, and two accused were arrested. Near Customs Chowk, Peshawar, 1.5 kg of ice and 1.2 kg of hashish concealed in a heater were seized, and the accused arrested. Near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad, 1.5 kg of ice and 100 grams of hashish hidden in a crutch were recovered, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, at a courier office at Yadgar Chowk, Lahore, 28,800 Valium tablets weighing 20.16 kg were seized from a parcel, while 364,800 Valium tablets weighing 106.4 kg were recovered from another parcel at a courier office in the Shipping Area, Karachi.

Cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and investigations have been initiated, the officials added.