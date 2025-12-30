Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Domestic

ANF seizes 21.6 kg of narcotics in nationwide operations

RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out three operations across the country and arrested three suspects, including a woman seizing 21.6 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than 2.2 million rupees, the ANF spokesman said on Tuesday.
In an operation near educational institutions in Jamshoro, ANF officials recovered six kilograms of hashish from a woman. The suspect confessed to selling drugs to students.
Under its international drug interdiction drive, the ANF intercepted 600 grams of heroin at Bacha Khan International Airport from the luggage of a passenger travelling to Qatar.
In a separate domestic operation, ANF personnel apprehended a motorcycle rider near the Baleli check post in Quetta and recovered 15 kilograms of hashish from his possession. The accused have been booked under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway.
