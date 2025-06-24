ANF recovers over 32 kgs of drugs worth Rs 6.82 mln

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 24 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting four operations across the country, recovered as many as 32.600 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 6.82 million and arrested four suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 2.4 kgs of hashish were recovered from the possession of a woman near Haji Camp Terminal GT Road Peshawar.

As many as 15 kgs of opium were recovered from a vehicle near Industrial Road, Peshawar and the accused was arrested.

In another operation,13.2 kgs of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Mandi Mor, Islamabad and the suspect was arrested.

As much as 2 kgs of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused near Sugar Mill in Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.