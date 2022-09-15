ANF recovers over 29 kg narcotics; arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, Sep 15 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in Islamabad and Peshawar managed to recover over 29 kg narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi in an operation conducted a raid near Islamabad Toll Plaza and recovered 1250 grams Ice drug from the possession of a passenger, travelling in a Hiace van. Ice was tactfully concealed in a trolley bag.

ANF and Motorway police in a joint operation recovered 20 kg heroin at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza while in another raid, ANF Peshawar recovered eight kg heroin from secret cavities of a car and arrested an accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.