ANF recovers over 27 kg of drugs worth over Rs 11.9m

RAWALPINDI, Jun 28 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting four operations across the country, recovered as many as 27.430 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 11.9 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that 500 grams of hashish,276 grams of ecstasy pills and 200 grams of weed were recovered from the possession of two accused near Samangali Road, Quetta.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,34 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK to Sialkot at the courier office in Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

As many as 4 kg of heroin were recovered from an accused near Ravi Toll plaza, Lahore.

Similarly,22.420 kgs of ice hidden for smuggling were recovered in the Dalbandin area of Chagai.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.