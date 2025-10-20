ANF recovers over 200 kg of drugs worth Rs 123.6 million in 10 operations

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 20 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 200 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 123.6 million and arrested 10 suspects, including an Afghan national and a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 4.320 kg of heroin and 400 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of a woman near Chenab Toll Plaza, Gujrat.

Similarly,600 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of a motorcycle-riding suspect near a university area located in Farooq Azam Colony Attock.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation, 1.990 kg of sweets and 13,000 Xanax tablets were recovered from 2 boxes of sweets in the luggage of a passenger going to Riyadh at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

As many as 1.620 kg of heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK at a courier office located at Tariq Road, Karachi.

Similarly,990 grams of ice were recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at a courier office located in Amir Town Canal Road, Lahore.

As much as 14 grams of weed recovered from toys in a parcel sent from the US at a courier office in Chaklala Garrison ,Rawalpindi.

In another operation,2.59 kg of heroin and 2.1 kg of ice were recovered from a vehicle near Kamra Road, Attock and 2 suspects including an Afghan national were arrested.

As many as 14.400 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Hazara Expressway, Thakot and 2 suspects were arrested.

5 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Lak Pass Toll Plaza, Quetta and 2 suspects were arrested.

Similarly,86 kg of heroin and 80 kg of hashish were recovered near Western Bypass, Hazarganji, Quetta.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.