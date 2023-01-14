ANF recovers over 116 kg drugs in six operations; arrests six including a woman

RAWALPINDI, Jan 14 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations seized over 116 kg narcotics and arrested six accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near Gadap Town Karachi and recovered 102 kg charras, 400 kg Betel Nut and 68 kg ‘Pan Masala’ besides netting three accused.

In another operation, ANF and FC recovered 10 kg charras from a Khyber area.

In third operation, ANF managed to recover 3.2 kg Ice drug from a car and rounded up an accused, resident of Okara.

In fourth operation, ANF recovered 450 grams heroin from the possession of a female drug pusher resident of Jhelum nabbed from Dina.

ANF recovered 300 grams Ice drug from the possession of an accused arrested from Multan.

In sixth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 530 grams Ketamine from a parcel containing pillows being sent to Australia through a private courier company.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.