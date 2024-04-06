ANF recovers 485 kg drugs in five operations; arrests eight accused

RAWALPINDI, Apr 06 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 485 kg drugs and arrested eight accused said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 3.4 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Peshawar Airport.

In another operation, 300 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused netted from Indus Highway Kohat.

168.9 liters Ice was recovered from two suspects rounded up at Karachi International Container Terminal.

600 grams opium, 2 kg heroin and 6 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested in Chonian.

In fifth operation, 4.5 kg weed was recovered from two suspects nabbed from Coastal Highway Gwadar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.