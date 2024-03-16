ANF recovers 150 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, Mar 16 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug trafficking conducted 11 operations across the country and managed to recover 150 kg drugs besides arresting six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 1.9 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at Lahore Airport. In another operation, 31,700 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Islamabad Airport. In third operation at Islamabad Airport, 84 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai.

ANF in an operation at Multan Airport recovered 93 Ice-filled capsules from a passenger going to Qatar while 950 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Greece from GPO office in Lahore. 70 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Sharjah at Karachi Airport. 75 kg heroin was recovered from Kuchlak Quetta and 55 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Coastal Highway Pasni. In 10th operation, 2 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Data Darbar Lahore.

1.5 kg Ice was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Tariq Road Karachi. In 11th operation, 690 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested from Bahria Town Rawalpindi. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.