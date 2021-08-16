ANF, LEAs have a vital role in drug control: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Aug 16 (APP):Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and law enforcement agencies have an important role in drug control.

He said this while talking to Director General ANF Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo, who called on him at Governor’s House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

Force Commander Sindh Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi was also present in

the meeting.

The DG ANF briefed the Governor Sindh in detail about the meeting with the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding counter-narcotics.

The Governor of Sindh said that we have to eradicate drug mafia together to

make Sindh a drug-free province.

Imran Ismail also urged parents to keep an eye on their children to check their

routine activities.