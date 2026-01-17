ANF conducts nationwide crackdown, seizes over 79 kg drugs

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 17 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted four operations in different cities across the country, arresting four drug suppliers and seized 79.18 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 7.7 million.

During an international drug interdiction at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered eight cocaine-filled capsules weighing 180 grams from the abdomen of a passenger traveling to Saudi Arabia.

In domestic operations, 72 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Gadap Town, Karachi, with two drug smugglers while six kilograms of hashish were seized from another vehicle near the Northern Bypass, Karachi, and the supplier apprehended.

In Peshawar, ANF recovered 01 kilogram of hashish concealed inside a cricket bat from a courier office on Ring Road.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997, and further investigations are underway.