ANF arrests two, seizes 96kg drugs worth over Rs9.3m

RAWALPINDI, Sep 17 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted four operations in different cities, arresting two suspects and seizing 96 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than Rs9.3 million.

According to an ANF spokesman, 9.950 kilograms of ice concealed in books were recovered from a parcel bound for Australia at a courier office in Mehran Town, Karachi.

In another operation, 79 kilograms of hashish were seized from a truck near a hotel in Gadap Town along the Northern Bypass, where one suspect was arrested.

Separately, 600 grams of hashish hidden in solar panels were recovered from a parcel booked for Lahore at a courier office in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, near Tarki Toll Plaza in Jhelum, ANF recovered 5.4 kilograms of hashish and 1.2 kilograms of opium from a female passenger.

Cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act.