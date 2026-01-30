ANF arrests nine, seizes over 17 kg of narcotics in countrywide crackdown

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 30 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested nine people, including three women, and recovered 17.39 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2.2 million in eight operations conducted around educational institutions and across major cities, an ANF spokesperson said on Friday.

In operations near campuses, ANF recovered 2.2 kg of hashish from a suspect near Jammu Road in Sialkot and 400 grams of hashish from another accused near a university on Hattar Road in Haripur. The arrested suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students, the spokesperson said.

Elsewhere, 1.08 kg of ice was seized from the bag of a passenger bound for Qatar at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, while 880 grams of ice was recovered from clothing concealed in a parcel destined for New Zealand at the Jinnah International Airport cargo shed.

The ANF also recovered 30 grams of marijuana from a parcel arriving from the United States at a courier office in Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, arresting the accused. In separate actions, 6 kg of hashish was seized from two women and a man near Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad; 3.6 kg of hashish from a suspect near a bus terminal in Rawalpindi; and 3.2 kg of ice from the bag of a female suspect near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

Cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.