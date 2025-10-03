ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 24 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.2 mln

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 8 operations across the country, recovered as many as 24.9 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2.2 million and arrested 9 suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1.476 kg of ice was recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation,12 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused near the National Highway in Hyderabad.

Similarly,4.800 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near the Naval Anchorage Expressway in Islamabad, and the accused was arrested.

As many as 4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near the Indus Highway, Kohat, and the accused was arrested.

During another operation,1.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near Haji Camp, GT Road, Peshawar.

As many as 300 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of an accused, including a woman, near a hotel in Jamali Bridge, Karachi.

200 grams of ice were recovered from an accused at Indus Chowrangi, Main Korangi Road, Karachi. One kilogram of hashish was recovered from an accused near Old Toll Plaza, Indus Highway, Kohat.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.