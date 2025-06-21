ANF arrests 8 smugglers with over 168 kg of drugs worth Rs 23.4 mln

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 21 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 168.443 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 23.4 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that 105 ecstasy pills weighing 55 grams were recovered from the possession of an accused near a school area, Marir Hassan, Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 988 grams of heroin were recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Riyadh at Faisalabad International Airport.

As many as 5 kgs of heroin and 3 drones were recovered from 3 suspects near Kasur Road, Lahore.

Similarly,3 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near the courier office at Auto Bhan Road, Hyderabad, and 3 suspects were arrested.

As much as 3 kg of heroin and 14.4 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near University Road in Peshawar.

During another operation, 30 kg of opium and 30 kg of hashish hidden for smuggling were recovered near the Shahkas area of Khyber in Peshawar.

As much as 18 kg of hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered near Daudabad, Chagai area of Dalbandin.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.