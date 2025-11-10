ANF arrests 8 smugglers, seizes over 97 kg of drugs worth Rs 83.7 million

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 10 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 8 suspected drug traffickers, including 5 women, and seized 97.165 kilograms of narcotics worth as much as Rs 83.7 million during 7 operations conducted across the country, an ANF Headquarters spokesman said on Monday.

He stated that 19 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”) absorbed into clothing were recovered from the luggage of two passengers, including a woman, bound for Jeddah at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

In another operation at the same airport, ANF personnel recovered 1.6 kilograms of ice concealed in the shoes of three passengers travelling to Jeddah, arresting two women and a man on the spot.

The spokesman added that 64.565 kilograms of heroin concealed in women’s garments were seized from a parcel destined for the United Kingdom at Islamabad International Airport, leading to the arrest of the sender.

Similarly, six kilograms of hashish were recovered from the luggage of a female passenger near Kalabagh Railway Station.

In Peshawar, 1.2 kilograms of hashish were found in a parcel booked for Karachi at a courier office on Ring Road.

In Karachi, another 3.6 kilograms of hashish were seized from the possession of a female suspect, while in Dera Ismail Khan, 1.2 kilograms of the same substance were recovered from a motorcyclist on Bhakkar Road.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, and further investigations are underway, the spokesman concluded.