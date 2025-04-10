ANF arrests 4 smugglers with drugs worth Rs 3.3 mln

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 10 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force, during four operations in various cities on Thursday, arrested four drug smugglers, including an Afghan national, and recovered over 3.6 kilograms of drugs worth about Rs 3.3 million.

According to an ANF spokesman, in the first operation,500 grams of wed and 200 grams of Ice were recovered from the possession of two accused men who were rounded up near the Peshawar University.

In another operation, 300 grams of Charas were recovered from an accused in the Manshera involved in selling drugs in educational institutions.

As much as 1.5 kg of heroin was recovered from an accused in the Kanganpur area, Kasur.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.