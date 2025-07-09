Wednesday, July 9, 2025
ANF arrests 3 suspects with over 240 kgs of drugs in 4 operations

RAWALPINDI, Jul 09 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 4 operations across the country, recovered as many as 240.915 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 18.6 million and arrested 3 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.
He informed that 365 grams of Ice were recovered from tennis balls, concealed in a parcel destined for Portugal via a courier office in Gulberg, Lahore.
As many as 2 kgs of Ice and 150 grams of weed were recovered from a vehicle near Data Darbar, Lahore and 2 suspects were arrested.
In another operation,3.6 kgs of hashish were recovered from the possession of a suspect at Wazirabad Road near Samrial, Sialkot.
Similarly,234.8 kgs of hashish, concealed for smuggling drives, were recovered from Mir Jatt, a remote region in Gwadar.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
