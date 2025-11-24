ANF arrests 17 smugglers, seizes over 86 kg of drugs worth Rs 38.7 mln

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 24 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested 17 suspected drug traffickers and seized 86.102 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 38.7 million during 11 operations conducted across the country, an ANF Headquarters spokesman said on Monday.

He reported that 3.6 kilograms of opium and 3 kilograms of ice were recovered from a vehicle near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, where 2 accused were arrested. In Attock, 1.2 kilograms of hashish were seized from a suspect near a university area in Farooq Azam Colony. In contrast, another 1.2 kilograms were recovered near an educational institute at Teen Mela Chowk.

In Gilgit, 335 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a suspect near a petrol pump in Main Bazaar, Kashrot. In Islamabad, 100 grams of ice were seized from a suspect near a college on Lehtrar Road, while 16 grams of ice were recovered from 2 accused in a university area. The arrested individuals confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation, 1.451 kilograms of opium were recovered from a parcel destined for the UK at a courier office in the Old Airport area, Rawalpindi. In Sheikhupura, 20 kilograms of heroin were seized from a vehicle near Faizpur Interchange Toll Plaza, leading to the arrest of 2 suspects.

Similarly, 33.6 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a vehicle at the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, and 3 accused were arrested. At Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, 15.6 kilograms of opium were recovered from the luggage of 2 passengers.

In another action, 6 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a vehicle at Nasir Jump, Korangi, Karachi, and 2 accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against all arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are ongoing.