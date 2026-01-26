ANF arrests 15 suspects, seizes over 116 kg of narcotics in nationwide crackdown

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested 15 suspects, including two women, and seized as many as 116.81 kilograms of narcotics during 11 intelligence-based operations across the country, an ANF spokesperson said on Monday.

The recovered drugs, valued at over Rs138 million, included hashish, heroin, ice, opium, cocaine capsules and ecstasy pills.

In Sialkot, 1.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect near Loharan Wala Khoh, while in Lahore’s Garden Town, ANF seized 590 grams of ecstasy pills and 198 grams of marijuana hidden in an electric fan heater from two motorcyclists. Both suspects were arrested.

The arrested suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions, the spokesperson said.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, eight cocaine capsules weighing 206 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger bound for Jeddah. In another operation at the same airport, 80 ice capsules weighing 428 grams and 63 heroin capsules weighing 292 grams were recovered from three passengers travelling to Jeddah, including two women.

In Rawalpindi, 4.3 kg of ice concealed in a bedsheet parcel destined for Australia was seized at a courier office in Chaklala Garrison. In Multan, ANF recovered 54 kg of hashish from a bus near Sahu Chowk, arresting two suspects, and seized 9.6 kg of hashish and 2 kg of ice from a vehicle near Vehari Chowk, arresting two more.

Elsewhere, 26.4 kg of opium and 1.2 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sahyanwala Toll Plaza, leading to the arrest of three suspects, while 6.4 kg of hashish was seized from a motorcycle rider near a petrol pump on Zafarwal Road in Narowal. ANF officials also recovered 6 kg of hashish from a dough-kneading machine at a courier office near Mother Millat Road in Lahore and 4.8 kg of hashish from a parcel at a courier office in Hyderabad.

Cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.