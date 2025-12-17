ANF arrests 10, seizes nearly 95 kg of drugs in nationwide crackdown

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 17 (APP):The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted six operations across the country, arresting 10 suspects and seizing 94.98 kilograms of narcotics worth more than Rs7.6 million, the ANF spokesman said on Wednesday.

The operations were carried out near educational institutions and in several major cities as part of an ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking.

Under the educational institutions’ drug interdiction drive, ANF officials recovered 200 ecstasy tablets weighing 130 grams from an accused near a university in Peshawar.

In a separate operation near Chungi No. 26 in Islamabad, 3.6 kg of hashish was seized from a vehicle, and two suspects were arrested.

The arrested suspects confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

In domestic drug interdiction operations, ANF recovered 84 kg of hashish from a car near a hotel in Yarro district of Pishin, arresting two suspects.

At Indus Chowrangi in Karachi, 4.45 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcycle rider, and two accused were taken into custody.

Another 400 grams of hashish was seized from an accused near the bus terminal at Mandi Mor, Islamabad.

In an inter-provincial operation, ANF confiscated 2.4 kg of hashish from a vehicle near Haro Toll Plaza in Attock district, arresting two suspects.

Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway, he said.