Amount for pregnant women increased under Aagosh Programme

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 01 (APP):Financial assistance for pregnant women under the Aagosh Programme has been enhanced from Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 38,000 in order to provide better healthcare and support to expectant mothers.

The decision was announced during a meeting of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project held in Layyah under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Ahmed Dogar.

The ADCG stressed the need for officials to work with commitment to ensure the success of the project, noting that the Sehatmand Maa Programme was creating better healthcare opportunities for women across the district.

District Focal Person of the Human Capital Investment Project, Muhammad Mansha, gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the project’s scope and progress.