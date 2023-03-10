Amir Muqam inaugurates NADRA mobile registration van for Kohistan

PESHAWAR, Mar 09 (APP): Engr Amir Muqam, the Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and Culture Division on Thursday inaugurated the first NADRA mobile registration van for district Kohistan to provide speedy services to its people.

He said that provision of speedy services to people at their doorsteps was the prime responsibility of the federal government and the first mobile registration van (MRV) would provide quick services to the people of entire Kohistan at their doorsteps.

MRV, which comprises on two counters, is the ability of processing between 80 to 100 cases expediting the process of issuance of the National Identity Cards.

Engr Amir Muqam underlined the need for modernization and the introduction of modern technology for speedy services to people of far-flung areas. He also stressed the need for making speedy advancement in the establishment of services centres reserved for women and senior citizens.

He also approved the opening of new service centers. The adviser talked with people at NADRA headquarters in Hayatabad here and sought advancement made on the resolution of their problems. He also visited all the sections of the NADRA headquarters.

Director General NADRA Naveed Khan briefed Amir Muqam about different ongoing projects and problems related to people services.