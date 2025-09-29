Monday, September 29, 2025
HomeDomesticAmeer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct...
Domestic

Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt’s interim bail till Oct 8

11
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP):A sessions  court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till October 8 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider conducted the proceedings on the bail application. Gogi Butt appeared before the court amid strict security.
During the hearing, the court issued notices to the prosecution and sought arguments on the bail plea at the next hearing.
Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year.He was son of  Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan