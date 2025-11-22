Ambassador of Portugal at World Culture Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 22 (APP):On the 23rd day of the World Culture Festival 2025, the Ambassador of Portugal, Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, visited the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and met with President, Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

Political and Economic Officer of the Portuguese Embassy David Arcao, Representative of Embassy, Syed Ameen Ud Din Faqeer, and Portuguese musician Ricardo Passos, were also present on the occasion.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah presented the Ambassador with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak, Sindhi cap, and a bouquet as a gesture of Sindh’s cultural heritage.

To mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, Ambassador Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva presented a medal chain to Ahmed Shah.

The Ambassador visited the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, where he viewed the international art exhibition, film screenings, workshops, and the mural art created on the outer walls of the Arts Council, along with various cultural activities being held as part of the festival.