Ambassador Aziz Underscores Strong Pakistan–Lebanon relations

KARACHI, Dec 20 (APP):The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) hosted Ambassador of Lebanon to Pakistan, Abdul Aziz Issa, as a distinguished guest speaker at a special event, where he highlighted the strong and cordial relations between Pakistan and Lebanon and emphasized the need to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Issa shared insights into Lebanon’s rich cultural heritage, historical background, and current developments. He stressed the importance of people-to-people contacts in strengthening ties between the two nations and expressed optimism about expanding collaboration in education, culture, trade, and tourism.

The event was attended by ESUP members, academics, and prominent dignitaries. An interactive question-and-answer session allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of Lebanon’s experiences and perspectives on regional and global issues. The discussion reflected strong interest among Pakistani academics and professionals in Lebanon’s cultural and developmental landscape.

Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of ESUP, highlighted the organization’s ongoing activities and briefed participants on ESUP’s recent participation in the Patron Dinner in London organized by the ESU Commonwealth. ESUP President Pervez Madraswala thanked Ambassador Issa for sharing his valuable insights and vision for strengthening Pakistan–Lebanon relations.

Senior Vice President Irfan Qureshi and Secretary General Majyd Aziz also spoke on the occasion, while Honorary Consul General of Lebanon, Najeeb Baig, was also present at the event.