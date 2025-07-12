Allies to be consulted to convene APC in KP: JUI Chief

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that allies would be consulted to convene All Parties Conference in KP as province could not afford political instability.

Addressing a press conference, JUI Chief terms KP government, a fake set up and said that province is unable to sustain any political turmoil and instability. He said that people of KP are well aware that provincial government is failed to deliver and develop the province.

He stated that allies would be consulted to convene an All Parties Conference and added that dialogue with PTI could be possible if the party changes its attitude.

He also voiced concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation across the country and added that KP is facing unrest, Sindh is plagued by dacoit gangs, and Balochistan is facing acts of terrorism.

He strongly condemned armed groups and termed their actions un-Islamic and illegitimate. He said that it would be better that change comes from inside circles of PTI that is ruling KP.