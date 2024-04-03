All set to observe the 45th death anniversary of ZAB

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
RAWALPINDI, Apr 03 (APP):All the arrangements have been completed to observe the 45th  death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Jinnah Park on  April 04(Thursday).
Talking to APP, the President PPP city chapter Raja Kamran Hussain said that Qu’ran Khawani will be held at 3 pm. and ‘Dua’ will be offered at 5 pm.
The local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who struggled for democracy in the country and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services