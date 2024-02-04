All set to observe Kashmir solidarity day in befitting manner on Monday

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP): All is set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Monday in a befitting manner, said a district administration spokesman.

He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed on Feb 5 to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He informed that like other parts of the country, all arrangements had been finalized to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

India was keeping a major part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947, against the aspirations of the people of the State.

The spokesman said that it would be a public holiday and preparations were in full swing to observe the Day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

He informed that rallies, public meetings, and seminars would be held on Monday to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris had been put on display at all important points and roads, he said adding that the Education Department was also organizing special programmes in educational institutions to draw attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the IIOJK.

Like other parts of Pakistan, the preparations had begun in Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi city to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of IIOJ&K state.

The bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation, he added.

According to Kashmir Solidarity program, Solidarity walks will also be organized in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial capitals.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) has organised a photo exhibition and walk to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was marked by a flag hoisting ceremony in which the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were raised as a demonstration of Kashmiris’ strength and resilience. This was then followed by observing a minute’s silence to honour the oppressed Kashmiris living in occupied territory.

The exhibition also featured performances such as tableaus, speeches and Kashmiri song competitions which were organised with the support of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association.

The General Secretary of All Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Pakistan Chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, was present at the event alongside the chapter’s Information Secretary, Imtiaz Wani.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said on the occasion, “The worst kind of atrocities in Occupied Kashmir have exposed the real face of India in front of the whole world. Such atrocities are rarely found in human history. The anti-Kashmir cruel policies of the Hindutva government of India, however, have not changed the reality of Kashmir.”

He further said that the dream of world peace can never be fulfilled without the freedom of Occupied Kashmir.

“Till today millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom and the only demand of Kashmiris is that they should be given the right of self-determination,” he said.

Imtiaz Wani reinforced his companion’s points by adding, “The entire humanity is ashamed of Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people, and it is a disgraceful stain on human history and conscience, so every Pakistani and every peaceful person in the world should raise their voice for the Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination. The Muslim Ummah and the United Nations should play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.”

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, who was also present at the exhibition, said that Pakistan has always strongly supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris at the political, moral and diplomatic level.

“It is Pakistan’s principled position that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people under the UN resolutions,” he said.

The exhibition displayed photos related to Kashmiri history and culture and the performances celebrated the people of Kashmir.

The song competition allowed young students a chance to learn about Kashmir and express their solidarity with its people.

Among the winners of the competitions, Eagle Public School won first position in the tableau performances, Ames School System got second position, Alfarooq Public School got third position and Green Valley School came fourth place.

As for the speech competition, Masooma, Tahnia Abid, Sahar Fatima and Sair secured first, second, third and fourth positions respectively.

In the Kashmiri song competition, Miva came first, Shayan came second, Ayesha came third and Iman Fatima came fourth.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally.

