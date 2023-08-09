All set for landing first int’l flight at Skardu airport on Aug 14

Skardu, Aug 09 (APP): All arrangements are in the final stages for an international flight to land for the first time in the history at Skardu airport.

The first flight from Dubai will arrive in Skardu on 14th August which will be a historic day for Pakistan as the international flights will change the fate of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

Though every government in the country has given top priority to developing these beautiful parts of Pakistan and spent huge funds for this purpose after the operation of international flights directly from foreign countries to Skardu international airport, investment, trade, tourism, culture and expedition will be fast promoted and the source of foreign exchange will be raised, UN employment will be reduced, local hotelling and transport sectors will be further strengthened.

It is also expected that local fruits like apricots, apples, walnuts, almonds, Cherry and especially dried fruits can be exported through the said international flights.

On the other hand, arrangements are made for re-fueling the international aircraft which was not available here in Skardu before but now Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has arranged fuel tankers at Skardu airport.

The people of Baltistan are anxiously waiting to see the first International flight and there will be jubilation in Skardu on 14th August.

It is also to be mentioned here that many International and domestic tourists are also coming from different countries and different cities of the country through Karakuram Highway both through their own vehicles and public transport to see the scenic beauties of Baltistan.

