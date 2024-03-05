All resources being used to prevent outbreak of epidemics Gwadar: Secretary Health

GWADAR, Mar 5 (APP): Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that measures had been taken to prevent outbreak of any epidemic and improve the situation in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar.

All resources were being used for the purpose as medical teams consisting of doctors and staff with essential medicines and ambulances were present in the field, he added..

The Secretary Health, who is in Gwadar to monitor the ongoing operation of medical teams, expressed satisfaction over hospital facilities and other services in the area.

He visited District Headquarters Hospital, GDA Hospital, Pak-China Hospital and District Health Office in Gwadar, and Basic Health Unit Shado Band.

Abdullah said there would be no compromise on the provision of medical facilities, including medicines, in the hospitals of Gwadar as majority of the people in the area depended on them.

The Secretary Health said that the teams of Balochistan Health Department were continuously engaged in providing medical facilities in the rain-affected areas.

He added that additional doctors, medical staff and essential medicines had been made available to cope with any untoward situation.

Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Farooq Hot, Manager TB Control Programme Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial Coordinator Malaria Control Programme Dr Amir Raisani, Deputy Secretary Health Yasir Dashti, DHO Gwadar Dr. Rahim Buledi, MS District Hospital Gwadar Dr Hafeez, DHO Lasbela Dr Hameed, DSMP PPHI and other officials were present on the occasion.

Secretary Health also chaired a meeting regarding the provision of health facilities at GDA Hospital Gwadar. He also took round of various departments of the hospital.