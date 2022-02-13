All political parties stand united to aggressively raise Kashmir question the world over: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Feb 13 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that all the political parties and leaders of the state are on one page to aggressively highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said we will now draw the attention of the international community to the Kashmir issue by aggressively raising the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

The President was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour here on Sunday.

He said conferences, protests rallies and other events will be organized within the state and in different countries of the world to project the Kashmir issue aggressively in the light of the decisions of the all parties Kashmir conference.

He said the time has come for India to be isolated in the world by exposing the ugly face and ugly character of India. He said by settling non-state actors in occupied Kashmir the Indian government is bent upon changing the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said thousands of innocent Kashmiri are being held in the jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and after August 5, 2019, a new era of oppression has started in Occupied Kashmir which is still going on.

He said that a Kashmir Rally will be held on 24th February in Islamabad which will be taken from National Press Club Islamabad to D Chowk Islamabad in which a large number of people from all political parties and schools of thought of Azad Kashmir will participate.