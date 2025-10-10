All departments directed to play active role in anti-dengue campaign:DC

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Oct 10 (APP):An important meeting regarding the ongoing anti-dengue campaign on Friday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC ), General Anil Saeed, officers from the health and education departments, DDHOs, and other concerned officials. DHO, Dr. Kashif Hussain briefed the meeting about the measures being taken under the anti-dengue campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Rao Atif Raza directed all departments to play their full and active role in eradicating dengue. He emphasized that the district and tehsil administrations, government institutions—particularly the health department—must ensure effective coordination and concrete steps for the complete elimination of dengue larvae in the district.

The deputy commissioner instructed all officers to strictly follow dengue prevention protocols within their offices and to raise public awareness at all levels.

He also appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and dry to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and to protect themselves and their families from the viral disease.